EAM Jaishankar On PM Modi: External Affairs MInister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke at length about his experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how is he as a boss. While speaking at Aditya Birla 25th Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program, the EAM said that as a boss, PM Modi is demanding and he always comes prepared for discussions. Jaishankar emphasized that whenever someone is going to hold a discussion with the Prime Minister, he or she must be well prepared for it with all the required data.

"I have daily appraisal sessions...In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you're discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you're talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground and you must have the data,” Jaishankar said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: When asked how is PM Modi as a boss, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "I have daily appraisal sessions...In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you're discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know… pic.twitter.com/Np98WrJP4v — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Elaborating further about PM Modi’s operating style, the EAM said that he is very interactive and whenever he takes a call on any issue he gives latitude and operational freedom. Citing the example of the crisis in Ukraine following its war with Russia, the BJP MP explained how PM Modi gave freedom and room to operate and execute plans to ensure that people were successfully evacuated from the war-torn country.

“A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss...I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we needed to get people out. Do what it takes. Use the Air Force. Use civil aviation. Talk to people. Tell me what I have to do. If I have to make a phone call, I will do it. If you have to send ministers out there to do so. He gives you that operational freedom...It's not like, he's not tracking you, but he's not micromanaging you. I've enjoyed the experience of this job," he said.