A daylight stabbing incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Wednesday afternoon. Kuldeep Verma, a youth Congress leader attacked 20-year-old woman with a knife, stabbing seven times. The incident is suspected to be related to a love affair. Tasleem, the injured woman was left writhing in pain, while onlookers continued to make videos. The injured woman was taken to the district hospital by the police, where she is currently undergoing treatment.' The incident took place near Gandhi Vatika in Neemuch Cantt police station area.

A video of the entire incident is also going viral on social media. Verma, a teacher at a private school, was seen accusing the girl of cheating on him in love in front of the crowd. He also called out the names of the girl's four other boyfriends in front of the people in the market. The lover said, "How many boyfriends do you have - Ayhan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit?"

The injured girl was lying on the ground, bleeding, while the accused, was screaming that he had exacted revenge for his "betrayal" and the bystanders were busy using their cellphones to photograph the incident. The girl's condition is stable despite being stabbed seven times.

The accused has been taken into custody by the police and is being questioned. Kuldeep has been the college president of NSUI at Gyanodaya College. He has been recently been included in the district executive committee of the Youth Congress, Amar Ujala reported.