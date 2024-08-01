Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772868
NewsIndia
NEEMUCH STABBING

'How Many Boyfriends Do You Have?': School Teacher Stabs Girlfriend 7 Times In Broad Daylight In MP's Neemuch

A video of the entire incident is also going viral on social media, where the attacker has been identified as Kuldeep Verma, who is a private school teacher. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'How Many Boyfriends Do You Have?': School Teacher Stabs Girlfriend 7 Times In Broad Daylight In MP's Neemuch

A daylight stabbing incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Wednesday afternoon. Kuldeep Verma, a youth Congress leader attacked 20-year-old woman with a knife, stabbing seven times. The incident is suspected to be related to a love affair. Tasleem, the injured woman was left writhing in pain, while onlookers continued to make videos. The injured woman was taken to the district hospital by the police, where she is currently undergoing treatment.' The incident took place near Gandhi Vatika in Neemuch Cantt police station area.

A video of the entire incident is also going viral on social media. Verma, a teacher at a private school, was seen accusing the girl of cheating on him in love in front of the crowd. He also called out the names of the girl's four other boyfriends in front of the people in the market. The lover said, "How many boyfriends do you have - Ayhan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit?"

The injured girl was lying on the ground, bleeding, while the accused, was screaming that he had exacted revenge for his "betrayal" and the bystanders were busy using their cellphones to photograph the incident. The girl's condition is stable despite being stabbed seven times.

The accused has been taken into custody by the police and is being questioned. Kuldeep has been the college president of NSUI at Gyanodaya College. He has been recently been included in the district executive committee of the Youth Congress, Amar Ujala reported.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?
DNA Video
Watch: DNA report clears the confusion on Toll Tax
DNA Video
DNA: Puri Ratna Bhandar's treasure stolen?