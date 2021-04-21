How many tested COVID positive after first and second dose of vaccine in India? Check details here

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday (April 20) said that more than 21,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the first dose of either Covishield or Covaxin, while over 5,500 contracted the infection after taking the second dose. Releasing this data in a press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said 0.04 per cent of 17,37,178 individuals, who received the second dose of Covaxin, were positive for COVID-19, while 0.03 per cent of 1,57,32,754 people, who took the second dose of Covishield, contracted the infection.

The ICMR Director General said that vaccines reduce the risk of infection and prevent death and severe infection, adding "After vaccination, if one gets infection then it is known as breakthrough infection."

So far, 1.1 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered. Out of which 93 lakh received the first dose and out of that 4,208 (0.04 per cent) people got the infection which is four per 10,000 individuals. About 17,37,178 people received the second dose of which only 695 (0.04 per cent) tested positive for COVID-19, Bhargava said.

He said that "of Covishield, 11.6 crore doses have been given. Ten crore received the first dose and 17,145 i.E. 2 per 10,000 people contracted the infection. About 1,57,32,754 individuals took the second dose of Covishield and of that 5,014 (0.03 per cent) got infected. Two to four per 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred, a very small number. This was mainly healthcare workers prone to more occupational hazards."

According to the data, 5,709 people contracted the infection after the second dose of either of the two vaccines. He said, "This is a very small number and not at all worrisome. Secondly, the highly transmissible second wave also contributes minuscule to the percentage so this could have been even zero per cent."

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, however, noted that there is a risk even after taking vaccination so "we stress people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after taking the vaccination".

Amid oxygen shortage in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 7,500 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced in the country per day and 6,600 metric tonnes is being supplied to the states for medical use.

"Presently, we have issued instructions that, leaving a few industries, the supply of industries will be restricted so that more and more oxygen can be made available for medical use. We have allocated 6600 MT out of 7500 MT to states," he said.

Demography of victims in 2nd wave same as 1st wave: Bhushan

Union Health Ministry also released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave. It also talked about the growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan said that 146 districts reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5 and 15 per cent. According to the figures shared by Bhushan, 4.03 per cent of COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

Rajesh Bhushan said, "In the age group 10-20 years, 8.07 per cent of COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 20-30 years, 20.41 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35 per cent cases were registered in the second wave."

Bhushan also shared data that showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18 per cent cases registered in second wave. In the age group 30-40 years, 21.05 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 21.15 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

While 17.16 per cent of cases were reported in the first wave in the 40-50 years age group, 17.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 50-60 years, 14.80 per cent cases were reported in the first wave and 15.07 per cent cases in the second wave. In the 60-70 years age group, 9.01 per cent cases were reported in the first wave and 9.99 per cent cases in the second.

At least 4.17 per cent cases were reported in the 70-80 years age group in the first wave, while 4.19 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group of above 80 years, 1.31 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 1.28 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

Age-wise comparison of deaths in 2020 and 2021 showed that 0.27 per cent COVID-19 deaths were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 0.34 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 10-20 years, 0.53 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 0.31 per cent in the second wave.

In the 20-30 years age group, 2.08 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave, while 1.72 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

At least 5.27 per cent deaths were reported in the 30-40 years age group in the first wave, while 5.39 per cent of fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 40-50 years, 11.98 per cent of deaths were reported in the first wave, while 10.82 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 50-60 years, 23.29 per cent of deaths were reported in the first wave, while 21.23 per cent of fatalities were registered in the second wave.

While 28.76 per cent deaths were reported in the 60-70 years age group in the first wave, 28.21 per cent of fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the 70-80 years age group, 19.99 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 22.17 per cent of fatalities registered in the second wave.

Then in the over 80 years bracket, 7.82 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 9.81 per cent of fatalities registered in the second wave.

