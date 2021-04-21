Triple mutant variant of COVID-19 emerges as new threat as cases rise in India

New Delhi: Even as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise setting a new record every day, a new threat has emerged in form of a triple mutant variant of the coronavirus.

Until now, the double mutant virus was said to be one of the main causes behind the sharp spike in the number of cases.

COVID-19 has undergone several mutations in India and around the world so far. It occurs when two or more strains of the virus combine to form a new one with unique characteristics of its own.

The triple mutant variant has been detected in patients in some states including Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

According to experts, the new variants are the reason behind the surge in COVID cases globally.

Earlier today, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is effective against the multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. It said that the vaccine neutralises the double mutant strain as well.

“ICMR study shows COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well,” ICMR tweeted.

Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain, B.1.617, of SARS-CoV-2 and other variants.

