How Rich Are New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu?

Congress MLA Revanth Reddy today took oath as Chief Minister Of Telangana while Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as his deputy. Reddy became the first Congress chief minister of the youngest state created in 2014. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

According to Reddy's election affidavit as analysed by the Association For Democratic Reforms, Revanth Reddy's net worth is over Rs 30 crore. The new Telangana CM has a movable asset of Rs 5,17,11,352 and an immovable asset of Rs 24,87,87,500. Reddy is facing 89 criminal cases but he has not been convicted in any of them. These cases include 34 charges related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506), 3 charges related to Statements conducing to public mischief (IPC Section-505 )and 2 charges related to Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420).

On the other hand, his deputy has a total assets of over Rs 8 crores. He has movable assets of Rs 1,91,62,605 and immovable assets of Rs 6,21,64,000. Bhatti is facing three criminal cases that include 3 charges related to Punishment for Being a member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143), 2 charges related to Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341) and 2 charges related to Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149).

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony. Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.