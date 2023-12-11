trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697767
How Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacted To Mohan Yadav's Elevation As Madhya Pradesh CM

Mohan Yadav comes from the OBC community. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 48 per cent OBC population. The BJP's big bet comes amid the challenge to win the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
The BJP today surprised everyone by picking three-time Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken during BJP's legislative party meeting. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that Mohan Yadav's name was proposed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow Dr Mohan Yadav ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!"

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also congratulated Yadav. "Hearty congratulations to Dr Mohan Yadav ji from Ujjain (South) on being unanimously selected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Best wishes for a tenure full of achievements. I have full confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you will achieve the goals of the double-engine government and ensure progressive growth of the state."

