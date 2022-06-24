NewsIndia
How THIS Amry-run school in Kashmir is building the future of India

The Army school has been provided with the best education amenities like a computer lab, library, auditorium as well as sports courts.

Written by - Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited by: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

Srinagar: The Indian Amry, which protects the nation from the outer forces, has now taken the responsibility to shape the future of India. The force has begun an initiative to impart education to the children living in North Kashmir's Machil sector. For this purpose, the Army Goodwill school was started in the year 2001. Till October 2019, this area was prone to ceasefire violations and shelling. These children had to run for their lives when Pakistan would resort to firing from across the border. However, after the ceasefire agreement, these children are getting quality education peacefully in this Indian army-run school. The Indian army is trying to provide these children with the best possible education.

''The school started in 2001 and we have around 114 students in the school. It's for students from Nursery to 8 Standard. The areas are hilly and difficult for the children but despite that, they come and parents also make the effort to send their children so that they can have a bright future. '' Captain Biradar, Indian Army.

The Army school has been provided with the best education amenities like a computer lab, library, auditorium as well as sports courts. Most of the students here want to become doctors and teachers.

''It is a great school with all the facilities. We have a computer lab, we get books from the school and have a nice library. We have a science lab and auditorium and for sports, we also have a volleyball and basketball court. This is a great school and we get a good education here. If there wasn't a school where we wouldn't be studying, I want to join IPS. I am happy that the army has opened this school.'' Farooq Ahmad, Student.

The Indian army has chosen the best local educators to teach in the school. These teachers are helping in making sure that the foundation of these students is made stronger so that they can compete with students from across the country.

'' This school was set up in 2001 and since then it has been imparting education to the students. The students from this school are competing with the children from all other districts. The parents also think that the Army school is providing the best education to the students. We also hold competitions in the school whether it's sports or education. We make sure the foundation of the students is made strong. '' Tariq Ahmad, Teacher.

The Indian army is running hundreds of Goodwill schools across the Union Territory, but to run this school in the Macchil sector is one of the most challenging due to the steepest mountain range and cross-border tensions. 

