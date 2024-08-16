Amid the Mpox outbreak in Africa, India is currently at a very low risk of experiencing an upsurge in Mpox cases, as informed by a health ministry officially. Notably, World Health Organization's (WHO) has recently declared the Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

No Need For Panic

Health ministry officials have reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm. While the WHO's alert underscores the need for global vigilance, India's current situation remains stable, and all necessary measures are being taken to maintain this status.

Current Status of Mpox In India

The last confirmed case of Mpox in India was reported in March 2024, in the state of Kerala, according to official sources from the Ministry of Health. Since 2022, India has documented a total of 30 laboratory-confirmed cases of the viral infection. Despite the WHO's alert, health ministry officials have assured the public that the risk of a significant increase in Mpox cases within the country remains minimal.

According to some media reports, the Ministry of Health is considering issuing advisories to points of entry, including airports and seaports. These advisories would instruct authorities to remain vigilant and prepared to manage any suspected cases of Mpox in accordance with existing guidelines. These guidelines emphasize the importance of isolation and treatment protocols to prevent the potential spread of the infection.

To further assess and address the situation, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a review meeting on Saturday. The meeting will include officials from the Ministry of Health, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The focus will be on ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place to safeguard the public against the disease.