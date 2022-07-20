HP CET Result 2022 declared at himtu.ac.in- check direct link here

HP CET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) declared the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HP CET) 2022 result today, July 20. The HP CET results are now available on the university's official website, himtu.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check and download their HP CET score card by entering their roll number or name. The Himachal Pradesh CET examination was held on July 10 in an offline mode.

The HP CET exam took three hours to complete (180 minutes). The HP CET paper for undergraduate courses had 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam paper for the postgraduate program consisted of 100 MCQs.

HP CET Result 2022: Here’s how to check result

Go to the HPTU official website at himtu.ac.in

Click on the 'Result of HPCET-2022' link scrolling on the top of the homepage

It will redirect you to the result portal

Search your HP CET result 2022 using roll number or name

Check the CET scorecard and download it

Take a print out of the HP CET 2022 result pdf for future use.

Candidates who pass the entrance exam will be required to participate in the counselling process. Out of the total number of seats, 15% are reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ). While 65% of seats are reserved for the HP State Quota (HPSQ), 5% are reserved for non-resident Indians (NRI), and 15% are reserved for management students only in private institutions. HPTU administered the HP CET entrance exam to candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by universities and institutions throughout Himachal Pradesh.