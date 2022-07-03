HP Police Constable Exam 2022: The Himachal Police conducted the constable recruitment exam for the second time on Sunday amidst tight security measures after the paper got leaked last time it was held on March 27 this year. Over 75,000 candidates have appeared in the examination again, and very stringent security measures were ensured at every examination centre across the state. Flying squads, checking teams, and frisking staff were deployed as a way of preventing applicants from engaging in any unethical means of clearing the assessment.

The police headquarters in a statement said that in case any person finds that unfair means are being used before or during the written test, they can immediately approach to the committee, whose contact numbers have also been provided.

A government spokesperson said candidates appearing for the test on Sunday will be provided free travel in HRTC ordinary buses by showing admit cards.

The constable recruitment examination was cancelled earlier this year as the question paper was leaked and an FIR was registered in the case.

The written examination for the recruitment of 1,700 constables was held on March 27 earlier this year.