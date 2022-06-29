HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared results of Class 10 or Matric final examination today, June 29. The press conference to declare the HPBOSE matric results began at 11am on June 29. Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results will be available on the board website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam was declared on February 10.

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the matric exam, which was held from March 26 to April 13, 2022. To pass the HP Board 10th exam, students must obtain a minimum of 33% in both the practical and theory exams. They must obtain a minimum score in each subject for which they have appeared.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Websites to check result

hpbose.org.

results.gov.in.

results.nic.in.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check scorecards via official website

Visit the official website hpbose.org. On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab. Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022. New page will appear on the screen. Submit your credentials and login.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check result via SMS