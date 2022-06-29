HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) to announce results of Class 10 or Matric final examination today, June 29. The press conference to declare the HPBOSE matric results has been called at 11am on June 29. Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results will be available on the board website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam was declared on February 10.

LIVE UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh board class 10 term 2 result TODAY

HPBOSE Class 10 Results: Here’s how to check the scorecards

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Important details mentioned in marksheet

- Roll Number

- Name

- Parents name

- Subjects names

- Marks scored in Theory and Practical Exams

- Subject wise marks

- Total Marks

- Division

- Status

The HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022 on 18 June. In the Arts stream, girls outperformed boys. Girls took all ten of the top positions in the Arts stream. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org.

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.