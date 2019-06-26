close

National Education Policy

HRD Ministry seeks inputs from citizens on new Draft National Education Policy

There are four broad categories - School Education, Higher Education, Additional Key Focus Areas and Transforming Education - on which inputs have been sought.

HRD Ministry seeks inputs from citizens on new Draft National Education Policy
Representational Image

The government has prepared the draft new education policy, which aims at changing the education system in the country, and has sought suggestions from the public on the same. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), shared the link of the web platform, innovate.mygov.in, where any citizen or stakeholders can share their inputs on the Draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019.

There are four broad categories on which the inputs have been sought. After reaching the website, the user needs to select the category on which he/she has inputs. Only one section can be chosen at one time. The four categories are – School Education, Higher Education, Additional Key Focus Areas and Transforming Education.

Each of these categories further has more subcategories to ensure that the inputs are pinpointed and associated directly with a particular subject. For instance, the School Education section has eight subcategories, encompassing various issues such as the foundation of learning, universal access to education, inclusive education and accreditation of school education, among others.

Similarly, in the Higher Education section, inputs have been sought on the issue of a new and forward learning vision for India’s higher education system, institutional restructuring and consolidation, professional education, National Research Foundation etc.

The Additional Key Focus Area sections deals with issues like Technology in Education, Vocational Education, Adult Education and Promotion of Indian Languages. In the Transforming Education section, there is just one category dedicated to the Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog.

Anyone seeking to give suggestions needs to log in to the site and then submit the inputs.

The committee to draft the National Education Policy is chaired by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan. Other members of the panel are Vasudha Kamat, KJ Alphons, Manjula Bhargava, Ram Shankar Kureel, TV Kattimani, Krishna Mohan Tripathy, Mazhar Asif, MK Sridhar, Rajendra Pratap Gupta and Shakila T Shamsu.

National Education PolicyHRD Ministrydraft National Education Policy
