HSRP: Last date for registration of high-security number-plates is April 15

NEW DELHI: If you live in Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) and own a vehicle, then beware as today (April 15, 2021) is the last date for high-security number plates (HSRP) registration

Vehicle owners caught without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers will have to pay a hefty fine after the deadline ends. The Delhi Traffic Police, complying with the government’s new amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), has been penalising defaulters under an enforcement drive.

Violators, with vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, can be fined up to Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500, under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The Delhi government has earlier given sufficient time to vehicle owners to get the HSRP and colour-coded stickers installed before enforcing the HSRP rules.

Why is HSRP Important

This is to be noted that as per the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all the vehicles. As per a few reports, around 30 lakh vehicles in the national capital registered prior to April 1, 2019, don't have these.

New vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

What is an HSRP?

An HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, along with laser-branding of a permanent identification number. They have certain security features and are protected against counterfeiting.

The plates are fastened with a non-removable / non-reusable snap lock-fitting system. There are approximately three million vehicles, including 1.6 million two-wheelers, 1.2 million four-wheelers and 0.2 million commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs.

How To Apply For HSRP

To apply for a high-security number plate, one has to go to bookmyhsrp.com where consumers will see 2 options of a private vehicle and commercial vehicle. On clicking on the Private Vehicle tab, you have to select the options of Petrol, Diesel, Electric, CNG and CNG + Petrol. After choosing the fuel type, the registration process will open the category of vehicles, from which the applicant has to choose his vehicle type.

After this, the name of the state has to be filled in. Then after selecting the dealers you have to fill the information related to your vehicle. In the last step of this process, the customer will have to provide the vehicle registration number, registration date, engine and chassis number, e-mail and mobile number.

Uploading all this information will open a new window, which will seek your vehicle documents like RC and your ID proof. An OTP will be generated after uploading all the information and papers. In the end, you will see a payment option, after which your process will be completed.

Home Delivery of HSRP

The Delhi government had earlier last month resumed the online bookings of the HSRP and colour-coded stockers, which was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. To reach out to more and more travellers, the Delhi government had also increased the number of centres to 658 from 150 which will install the HSRP in vehicles.

The Delhi government had also facilitated home delivery of number plates, for which the vehicle owners have to pay a nominal amount of Rs 100 to 200 in lieu of home delivery.

All new vehicles to be pre-fitted with HSRP

All new vehicles will be sold pre-fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from April 1 next year, the government has said. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments in Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect.

The notification mandates that the High-Security Registration Plate including the third registration mark shall be supplied by the vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2019, to their dealers and dealers shall place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the vehicle. The vehicle dealers can also provide the HSRP plates for old vehicles.

Live TV