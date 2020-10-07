No new bookings for high security number plates, colour-coded fuel stickers till further orders: Delhi minister

New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed manufacturers and dealers of the high security registration plates (HSRP) to take no new bookings till further notice. Gahlot convened the meeting to address the public grievances in relation to the HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

He instructed them not to book any new appointment for the HSRP fitment until a proper system is in place and also instructed the Transport Department to delay enforcement until further orders.

The Minister also ordered HSRP, OEM manufacturers and dealers to put a system in place addressing the grievances of the vehicle owners.

He directed the Transport Department to restrain from taking coercive measures in order to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP.

Convened a meeting today to address issues coming in HSRP & Colour Coded stickers installation. OEMs have been directed to remove shortcomings in the web portal to make it more user friendly.

"Our objective is public convenience. It was misinterpreted by a section of people that we are immediately enforcing the HSRP rule. This created a panic among vehicle owners," Gahlot was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The government will give sufficient time to vehicle owners to get the HSRP and colour-coded stickers installed before enforcing the HSRP rules.

The meeting was reportedly attended by senior officers from the Transport Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

This is to be noted that as per the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all the vehicles. As per a few reports, around 30 lakh vehicles in the national capital registered prior to April 1, 2019, don't have these.

New vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

