HSSC Recruitment 2021: Online applications invited for posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv, check details here

New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has resumed the online application forms for 2385 vacancies for the posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv.

To submit the online application forms, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission - hssc.gov.in- between March 8 to March 22 to submit their online application forms. A common entrance test will be conducted for the three posts.

Among the vacant posts, Canal Patwari has 1100 openings, Gram Sachiv has 697 posts while Patwari has 588 posts.

The notification available on the official website read, "Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the online application forms against these Advt. 7/2019, 8/2019 and 9/2019 are hereby re-opened to 22nd March 2021 till 11:59 P.M, through Haryana Staff Selection Commission website www.hssc.gov.in. Thereafter, website link will be disabled. The last date for deposit of fee is extended up to 25th March, 2021 (By 5:00 P.M.),"

ALSO READ: BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 55 Child Development Project Officer Post released, check bpsc.bih.nic.in

HSSC Recruitment dates:

Starting Date to Apply Online: March 8 2021

Closing date for online application: March 22 2021 till 11:59 PM

Last date for submission of application fees: March 25, 2021