BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 55 Child Development Project Officer Post released, check bpsc.bih.nic.in

The online apply process will commence from March 5, 2021 while the last date to apply online is April 1, 2021. 

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 55 Child Development Project Officer Post released, check bpsc.bih.nic.in

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to 55 posts of the Child Development Project Officer's job, interested candidates can apply through online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Notably, the online apply process for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 will commence from March 5, 2021 while the last date to apply online for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 is April 1, 2021. 

Candidates who are graduates from any recognized University can apply for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020.

 

Check here for age, education qualification, experience, selection criteria and how to apply:

 

Important Date for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The online application process will begin from March 5, 2021 while the last date for submission of application is April 1, 2021.

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification, Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates applying for the post should have Graduate from any recognized University.

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Salary 

Pay for the Child Development Project Officer post which is a Level-9 employee is : Rs 53,100-1,67,800

 

