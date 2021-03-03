BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 55 Child Development Project Officer Post released, check bpsc.bih.nic.in

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to 55 posts of the Child Development Project Officer's job, interested candidates can apply through online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Notably, the online apply process for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 will commence from March 5, 2021 while the last date to apply online for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 is April 1, 2021.

Candidates who are graduates from any recognized University can apply for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020.

Check here for age, education qualification, experience, selection criteria and how to apply:

Important Date for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification, Eligibility Criteria:

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Salary

Pay for the Child Development Project Officer post which is a Level-9 employee is : Rs 53,100-1,67,800