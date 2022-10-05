HSTES Counselling 2022: Haryana B.Tech, B.E Second Allotment result RELEASED at techadmissionshry.gov.in- Here’s how to check

HSTES Counselling 2022: Haryana State Technical Education Society, HSTES has announced the second allotment result for the Haryana B.Tech and B.E Counselling. The seat allocation results for applicants who participated in the counselling procedure are now available on the official website, techadmissionshry.gov.in. Haryana B.Tech Counselling's second allotment result was revealed today, October 4, 2022. Candidates must enter their course, counselling registration number, institute name, and other information in order to verify their results.

Candidates can use the steps below to check their HSTES Counselling 2022 Results for the second round of counselling. The results for the Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Engineering programmes have been released.

HSTES Counselling 2022 - Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - techadmissionshry.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab provided for Seat Allotment Result

Select your course, counselling number and institute

Your HSTES seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference.

According to the Haryana State Technical Education Society's official timetable, candidates must report to the seats and institutions they have been assigned starting at 10 AM on October 6, 2022. The second seat allocation outcome reporting deadline is October 10, 2022 at 5 PM. October 25, 2022, at 11:59 PM, is the last day for all forms of admissions to Haryana institutions.