topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HTET 2022 ANSWER KEY

HTET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at haryanatet.in; raise objections till December 7- Direct link here

HTET 2022 answer key has been released for all levels on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against HTET 2022 answer key till December 7, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HTET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at haryanatet.in; raise objections till December 7- Direct link here

HTET Answer Key 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET answer key 2022 in online mode today, December 5 at haryanatet.in. The official HTET 2022 answer key in PDF format has been released for levels 1, 2, and 3. Candidates who took the exam have until December 7 to voice any issues to the BSEH HTET answer key 2022. Candidates who want to contest the BSEH HTET answer key 2022 must pay Rs. 1000 per question. 

HTET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of HTET 2022 - haryanatet.in. 

Step 2: Click the link that reads “Click here to file objection on answer key” on the home page. Step 3: On the login page, enter your HTET login credentials such as roll number and date of birth and enter the given captcha code and click the “Next” button. 

Step 4: An OTP will sent to your registered mobile number. 

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click submit 

Step 6: Check BSEH HTET answer key 2022 with the concerned question. 

Step 7: Raise objections if any and pay the objection fee 

Step 8: Download and print the answer key of HTET 2022 for future purposes.

HTET 2022 Answer Key; direct link to raise objections

Candidates may only raise objections to the HTET answer key 2022 online; other methods will not be taken into consideration.

Live Tv

HTET 2022 Answer KeyHTET 2022htet answer keyadmit card htetanswer key htethtet pgthtet exam dateharyana htet admit cardhtet pgt answer keysarkari result htetbseh htet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'