HTET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at haryanatet.in; raise objections till December 7- Direct link here

HTET Answer Key 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET answer key 2022 in online mode today, December 5 at haryanatet.in. The official HTET 2022 answer key in PDF format has been released for levels 1, 2, and 3. Candidates who took the exam have until December 7 to voice any issues to the BSEH HTET answer key 2022. Candidates who want to contest the BSEH HTET answer key 2022 must pay Rs. 1000 per question.

HTET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of HTET 2022 - haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads “Click here to file objection on answer key” on the home page. Step 3: On the login page, enter your HTET login credentials such as roll number and date of birth and enter the given captcha code and click the “Next” button.

Step 4: An OTP will sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click submit

Step 6: Check BSEH HTET answer key 2022 with the concerned question.

Step 7: Raise objections if any and pay the objection fee

Step 8: Download and print the answer key of HTET 2022 for future purposes.

Candidates may only raise objections to the HTET answer key 2022 online; other methods will not be taken into consideration.