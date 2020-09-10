Huge amount of money withdrawn fraudulently from bank accounts of Ram Mandir trust, FIR registered

In a shocking development, a huge amount of money has been withdrawn fraudulently from the bank accounts of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Sources told Zee Media that the money has been withdrawn from two banks using forged cheques.

It is learnt that when the fraudster tried to withdraw money for the third time then Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai was informed about the withdrawal by phone.

An FIR has been registered at Ayodhya police station against unknown fraudster in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, the proposed airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will have an international status. Sources told IANS that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be huge tourist traffic - both domestic and international - in Ayodhya when the construction of a grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," a UP government official was quoted as saying by IANS.

It is learnt that a survey for the landing of larger aircraft has already been done in May.

"The Yogi government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crore for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crore has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway," Uttar Pradesh Minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi said.