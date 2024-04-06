ALIGARH: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to criminals, declaring that those who pose a threat to society's security will meet their end. Addressing a massive poll rally in Aligarh in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Satish Kumar Gautam, CM Yogi emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the safety of daughters and businessmen is paramount.

'Ram Naam Satya' For Those Who Endanger Society

Highlighting the significance of maintaining law and order, CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens is a top priority. "No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen," he asserted, emphasizing the consequences for those who jeopardize societal well-being.

Empowering Through Voting

Encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights wisely, CM Yogi stressed that the progress and development witnessed today are the fruits of responsible voting. He warned against the ramifications of choosing wrongly, citing past instances of anarchy and lawlessness, and emphasized the need for continued support for progress.

Praise For PM Modi's Leadership

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, CM Yogi Adityanath attributed the ongoing infrastructure development across the nation to his governance. He lauded Modi's initiatives, including the construction of world-class structures, highways, airports, and educational institutions, as transformative for the nation.

Confidence In Election Outcome

Expressing confidence in the upcoming elections, CM Yogi asserted that the public has already made up their minds in favour of a third term for the Modi government. He predicted a landslide victory for the ruling party, citing the positive sentiment among the electorate.

Looking ahead, CM Yogi Adityanath outlined a promising future under PM Modi's leadership, predicting India's ascent to become the world's third-largest economy within the initial three years of Modi's potential third term. He underscored the importance of Uttar Pradesh's development for the nation's progress, urging support for Modi's re-election.

The rally saw the presence of prominent figures, including BJP District President Chaudhary Krishna Pal Singh and State Government Minister Sandeep Singh, among others. With Uttar Pradesh playing a pivotal role in national politics, the state is gearing up for voting across seven phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.