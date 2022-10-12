NewsIndia
Human rights 'get compromised' due to corruption; poor people 'easy victims': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

On this occasion, the Vice President also emphasised the importance of protecting our natural environment in order to live in harmony with and respect the rights of all living beings.

 

New Delhi: On the occasion of the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) Foundation Day in the capital on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar praised the NHRC for protecting the human rights of the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society. While speaking at the event, he also urged the media to prominently display the Commission's advisories in the public domain, as this would greatly aid in "promoting the cause of human rights in the country." Dhankhar today emphasised the importance of human rights to the flourishing of democracy and urged every citizen to work for the protection and promotion of others' human rights as "this is the safest guarantee of the preservation of their human rights."

Dhankhar praised various governance systemic reforms and affirmative initiatives, particularly in the health and economic sectors, that have nurtured human rights in recent years, describing inclusive growth as critical for human rights protection.

Observing that neutrality benefits the oppressor and never the victim, he emphasised that when human rights are under attack, we must take sides. "Silence only benefits the tormentor and never the tormented. In such a case, we have no choice but to be proactive and intervene "He continued.

Noting that human rights get compromised in the face of corruption, Dhankhar underlined that the poor and vulnerable are easy victims of this menace. He expressed happiness over the continual onslaughts on corruption in recent years and called it a bright sign in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable sections."Human rights get compromised in the face of corruption. The poor and vulnerable are easy victims of this menace. The challenge to human rights emanates from several quarters- state and non-state actors, natural disasters, pandemics, famine, and poverty to name just a few. Judicial steps and governmental initiatives have considerably contained these challenges to human rights. The COVID pandemic was a grave challenge to human rights on the planet. Countries laying claim to robust health infrastructure collapsed. In our country with vision and strategy affording all health and food this menace was commendably contained," he added. 

