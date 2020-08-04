Humbled that in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform pivotal duty: L K Advani

A day ahead of the grand ceremony of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan in the holy city of Ayodhya on August 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader LK Advani on Tuesday asserted that in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made him perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra. He added that the yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants.

In a statement, the senior BJP leader said, "I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants."

Calling August 5 a historical and emotional day for all he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple. He added that the Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi "has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram. It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians. A grand Mandir for Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party," he stated.

Asserting that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage, he said that the temple "will inspire all Indians to imbibe His virtues". "Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe His virtues," Advani also added.

He expressed his belief that the Ram Mandir will "represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance".

Advani also said, "Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled."

He expressed his gratitude to all who "made valuable contributions and sacrifices in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement". "On this auspicious occasion, I want to express my gratitude to the scores of Saints, Leaders and people from India and the world over who made valuable contributions and sacrifices in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement," said the statement.

"I am also very happy that due to the decisive verdict of the Supreme Court in November 2019, the construction of Shri Ram Mandir is getting started in an environment of tranquillity. This will go a long way in strengthening the bond between Indians. May Shri Ram bless India and her people always. JAI SHRI RAM," he added.