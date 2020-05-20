Hundreds of migrant workers gather in Ahmedabad to leave for Bihar

A large number of migrant workers gathered at the GMDC ground in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 20) morning in order to board the trains which will leave from Ahmedabad carrying the migrant workers.

It is to be noted that a total of 15 trains will leave from Ahmedabad division carrying workers. All the migrant workers are from Bhagalpur in Bihar. Over 1,000 workers have gathered at the ground with their family as well as belongings

Workers said they had been informed about the train by text a message, while others said they did not yet have permission to go or confirmation from the system. Some workers said that the bus will arrive by 11 am to take them to the station and a train has been arranged for them at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the migration of workers to their native places is still continuing from Delhi despite repeated assurances by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the government will take care of their basic needs. But it seems that the announcements made by CM Kejriwal have proved to be hollow, forcing hundreds of migrant workers to leave for their native place in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

Several workers have complained in the recent past they are getting nothing to eat and since their work has stopped they are unable to pay room rent and they have no where to go except their homes.

Some migrant workers had gathered at Ghazipur border to leave for their home states but they were made to sit in a bus and brought back to Delhi by police. It is learnt that the police will take these workers to some shelter homes in Delhi.