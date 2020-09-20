Husband rips open pregnant woman's stomach to check baby's gender in UP's Badaun

Badaun: In a guesome incident in Uttar Pradesh'a Badaun, a father of five daughters allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening.

Pannalal, 43, a labourer, returned home in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with his wife.

He then slit the stomach of his wife with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly to find out the gender of the baby.

Confirming the incident SP (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan told PTI that the incident took place in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and he has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

The injured woman was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition by the family of the woman with the help of locals. They alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

According to the police, the husband, Pannalal, 43, a labourer, returned home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his wife Anita Devi, 40, forcing her to abort the child.

When Anita refused, Pannalal attacked her with a sickle on her abdomen.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, police said.

(With agency inputs)