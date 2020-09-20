हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Husband rips open pregnant woman's stomach to check baby's gender in UP's Badaun

In a guesome incident in Uttar Pradesh'a Badaun, a father of five daughters allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening.

Husband rips open pregnant woman&#039;s stomach to check baby&#039;s gender in UP&#039;s Badaun

Badaun: In a guesome incident in Uttar Pradesh'a Badaun, a father of five daughters allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening.

Pannalal, 43, a labourer, returned home in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with his wife.

He then slit the stomach of his wife with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly to find out the gender of the baby.

Confirming the incident SP (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan told PTI that the incident took place in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area.

An FIR has been registered against the husband and he has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

The injured woman was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition by the family of the woman with the help of locals. They alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

According to the police, the husband, Pannalal, 43, a labourer, returned home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his wife Anita Devi, 40, forcing her to abort the child.

When Anita refused, Pannalal attacked her with a sickle on her abdomen.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, police said.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUP crimeUP news
Next
Story

Let us strive to make Jammu and Kashmir a 'firdaus' on Earth: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • 54,00,619Confirmed
  • 86,752Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M22S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day