Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hinted that Jammu and Kashmir may soon regain statehood and urged officials to refrain from exploiting governance loopholes.

During a meeting with top government officials, Abdullah expressed concern over the 'hybrid governance system' in the Union Territory. He emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in public administration.

Abdullah's remarks come amid ongoing discussions regarding the future governance model of Jammu and Kashmir. He revealed that he has received assurances from the central government about imminent changes to the region's governance structure, which may include a move toward restoring statehood.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a governance model that is responsive and accountable to their needs," Abdullah stated. "I urge all officials to act according to the principles of good governance and not take advantage of any loopholes in the system."

His comments reflect a growing sentiment among local leaders and citizens who are eager for a more stable and representative government through the restoration of statehood. As discussions on this issue gain momentum, Abdullah's warnings highlight the responsibilities of public officials during this critical phase.