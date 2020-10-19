Hyderabad floods: Tamil Nadu contributes Rs 10 cr as a token of support to Telangana

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to his counterpart in Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, conveying condolences to those bereaved by the rain and floods in parts of the state and as a token of support and solidarity, Palaniswami also ordered the immediate contribution of Rs 10cr from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao acknowledged the support offered by Palaniswami and also thanked him.

Besides the monetary contribution, the Tamil Nadu government is also sending bankers and mats as relief material to the affected families.

Palaniswami also assured Rao that the Tamil Nadu Government was ready to render any other assistance as required by the Telangana Government.

This comes at a time when Hyderabad city and few other districts of Telangana have had no respite from intermittent spells of rain over the last few days. The forecast for the next five days also warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places over the state.

Rains and resultant floods in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana have claimed fifty lives so far. Specifically in Hyderabad city, many colonies are still inundated.

Reports say that the assessed damage in the state is around Rs 6000 crore.

Flooding is said to be predominantly in parts of the city where there are illegal settlements and encroached colonies.

Army and National Disaster Response Force Personnel have also been deployed to evacuate stranded residents.

Live TV