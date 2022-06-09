Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Wednesday (June 8) lauded the state police for conducting a "fair probe" in the Jubilee Hills rape case in which a minor was raped last month, and said action is being taken against everyone including those having political affiliations. Notably, it was alleged that the name of his grandson and the son of an MLA belonging to the AIMIM cropped up in the crime. "I would like to appeal to all the parents to take care of their children and if they roam freely it will be difficult to stop them and we will also see and try how to control them in the coming days".

He further added that police have initiated action against all members having political connections. "No one is a friend or enemy to the police," he said. Expressing his concern over the rape incidents that took place recently in Hyderabad, the Minister blamed the mobile phones and social media for the youth "getting spoiled"."We feel sad about what happened, youth shouldn't involve in these kinds of acts because they're the future of our nation. Will try to award the youth in the coming days. I would like to congratulate the police on conducting a fair probe. You know well, in this advanced era, people are using mobile phones, WhatsApp and children/youth are getting spoiled, it's the responsibility of the parents," Ali said.

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Wednesday questioned the "silence" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao on the increasing number of rape cases asking if "they are promoting rapes". Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "In the last one week, four cases of minor girl rape cases were reported. On April 22, a 16-year-old girl was raped, on May 28, a 17-year-old girl was raped, on May 30, 15-year-old was raped, on May 31, a 16-year-old girl, on the same day 11-year-old girl was raped and yesterday night, another minor girl was raped in the Nizamabad district... What is happening here we are confused. AIMIM leader's son was there in one of the rape cases but no one is talking about this. CM or his son KTR should respond on this issue. For small things, KTR will respond on Twitter but he is not opening his mouth on the six rapes cases which took place in the last 10 to 15 days in the state. Are you promoting rapes?" Dharmapuri added.

In the latest development on the matter, the Nampally court in Hyderabad sent accused Saduddin Malik to three-day police custody till June 11 in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city. The court granted custody from June 9 to 11.