Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder accused killed in police encounter

New Delhi: All the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning. Confirming the development, the Hyderabad Police said that the accused have been killed in an encounter at 3 am on Friday.

As per initial reports, the encounter took place at the crime scene, where the police had taken them for re-construction of events as part of the investigations. However, the four men tried to escape from the spot, after which, the police, in self-defence, opened fire on them.

The accused had dumped the victim's body at the same spot and set it afire on the night of November 27 after she was gangraped near on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The charred body of the veterinarian was found under a culvert on November 28, a day after she went missing.

Live TV

The four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on November 29. They were lorry drivers and cleaners. The accused were under judicial custody for 14 days.

The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nation-wide rage with demands for immediate death penalty to the perpetrators.