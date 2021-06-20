हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad metro timings change as Telangana unlocks from today, check details

As Telangana lifts the COVID-19 lockdown in the state from June 20 (Sunday), the Hyderabad Metro Rail service has issued updated timings for the trains. 

Hyderabad metro timings change as Telangana unlocks from today, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: As Telangana lifts the COVID-19 lockdown in the state from June 20 (Sunday), the Hyderabad Metro Rail service has issued updated timings for the trains. 

As per the latest guidelines, the metro services will operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train) from respective stations from June 21 in Hyderabad.

“In view of the lockdown called off by Telangana Govt from June 20, timings of Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled from June 21. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last) train from respective stations,” the Hyderabad Metro said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has lifted the COVID-induced lockdown in the state completely. The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday in view of the significant dip in the positivity rate.

The state officials reviewed a report prepared by the health department in the high-level meeting, which stated that the COVID-19 infections in the state are constantly declining and so is the positivity rate.

The cabinet has also instructed all departments to withdraw all the restrictions that have been imposed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,12,196, while the toll rose to 3,556 with 10 more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 1,813 people recovering from the virus, taking the cumulative number to 5,90,072. The number of active cases stood at 18,568, the bulletin said.

