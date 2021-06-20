Telangana lifts lockdown completely from today, check new guidelines

New Delhi: The lockdown will be lifted in Telangana from Sunday (June 20), after the state government announced to remove all restrictions in view of the declining COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

As per the official release, the decision was taken after examining reports submitted by medical and health department officials that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the virus is now under control.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail will also resume services from Monday. It will operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21, ANI reported.

“The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place," the Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a statement. It also asked passengers to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

In view of the lifting of lockdown from all districts in Telangana, the KCR government also paved the way for reopening of schools. All categories of educational institutions will open from July 1 with students allowed to attend classes physically.

On the day the government decided to lift the lockdown from all districts, Telangana logged 1,362 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6,12,196. While the toll mounted to 3,556 with 10 more fatalities, the active count stood at 18,568, as per the official bulletin.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV