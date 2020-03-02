Hyderabad students told to use social media to flare up Delhi riots, say Intelligence agencies

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have exposed a conspiracy to spread riots in the national capital using students in Hyderabad, who are being instructed to post fake messages on social media to spread rumours, sources told Zee Media.

According to the report, Intelligence agencies have also prepared the list of fake messages which have been used to spread rumours. One Intelligence official told Zee Media that students from Hyderabad are being used to spread such messages. These students are being instructed to post upload or post messages using a particular hashtag.

The hashtag which are being used to spread fake messages like #ShaheenBagh, #DelhiPoliceMurders, #JusticeforFaizan, along with other hashtags include #AAPsharamkaro, #AmitShahResign, #AmitShahIstifaDo, #DelhiPogrom, #DelhiViolence2020, and #GoBackAmitShah. The attempt is to make these hashtags trend on social media platforms.

The agencies have also divulged the information that Pakistan's official twitter handle is also being used to hatch a conspiracy to instigate Muslims in India.

Zee Media has come to know about several such fake messages that are being used to spread rumours. People are advised not to take notice of the messages given below:

1. Faizan, who was brutally beaten up and made to sing the national anthem by @DelhiPolice succumbed to his injuries. We demand justice!

2. The @DelhiPolice needs to be held accountable for the death of Faizan who died in police custody without any medical aid!

3. @DelhiPolice are murderers. #JusticeforFaizan

4. Justice for Faizan. Home Minister @AmitShah must resign.

5. Faizan, one of the 5 men made to sing the national anthem after being brutally assaulted by the police, has died in custody. @DelhiPolice murdered him.

6. No response from @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia @AmitShah over the death of Faizan in police custody. We demand justice!

7. Justice should proceed normalcy. We demand a fair investigation around the recent attacks on Muslim majority areas in Delhi. @DelhiPolice arrest hatemongers like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra

8. Still waiting for Delhi government's plan of action about the rehabilitation of those who lost their homes in the Delhi Pogrom. @AamAadmiParty

9. @Shaheenbaghoff1 is showing us the way for dissent. Take back the draconian and unconstitutional CAA.

10. It is still a NO from the Indian masses to NRC and NPR @BJP4India @PMOIndia