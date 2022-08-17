NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022

' I am a CHRISTIAN, I will not salute the tricolor': BIG controversy over school headmistress' actions on 15th August

Tamil Nadu: The principal refused to salute the tricolor saying that she is a Christian and as per religious belief, saluting the flag is not allowed. The matter has gained momentum and the Chief Education Officer has started investigation.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tamilselvi, the principal of a government school in Dharmapuri district, is retiring this year.
  • A special program was arranged on the occasion of 15 August to honor her.
  • The mational Flag was hoisted by the assistant headmaster as the principal refused to do so.

' I am a CHRISTIAN, I will not salute the tricolor': BIG controversy over school headmistress' actions on 15th August

The principal of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district had refused to hoist the national flag and salute the flag on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. According to sources, the principal refused to salute the tricolor saying that she is a Christian and as per religious belief, saluting the flag is not allowed. The matter has gained momentum and the Chief Education Officer has started investigation.

In fact, Tamilselvi, the principal of a government school in Dharmapuri district, is retiring this year. According to the information, a special program was arranged on the occasion of 15 August to honor her. Sources confirmed that the tricolor was hoisted by the assistant headmaster as the principal refused to do so. The principal argued that her religious beliefs did not allow her to do so. Sources reveal that in the past also Tamilselvi had refused to hoist the national flag and salute the tricolor. Tamilselvi argued in a recorded video that she is of Christian faith. There is no disrespect for not hoisting their national flag or not saluting it. She argued, "We only salute God and no one else. We respect the flag but we will only salute God."

The matter caught fire and a complaint was submitted to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Dharmapuri. The incident brought to light that the principal of a government school has refused to hoist the flag on the occasion of Independence Day. It is mentioned in the complaint that the headmistress had taken leave during the erstwhile Independence Day celebrations. Not only this, for the last several years, she did not reach the school for the program on the pretext of illness.

