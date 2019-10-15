I am inspired by Sardar Patel but I can't match him, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday gave an exclusive interview to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and talked about several issues, including upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra and Haryna, situation in Kashmir Valley, NRC, PMC Bank scam and Praful Patel's alleged link with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

When asked that whether he is inspired by India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah replied that not only him but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and millions of people in India are inspired by Sardar Patel. Shah added that since Sardar Patel was country's first home minister and he is the current home minister people draw these comparisons. Shah, however, stressed that no one should compare him to Sardar Patel because the latter has done several big things for India and he is not capable of matching him at all.

When Shah was asked that the first term of PM Modi was often called as one-man show and this current term is called 'two-man show', he said that this is all media propaganda and the government is run as per the decisions of the prime minister and his cabinet. Shah added that when he was in the party then also it was said that it is a 'two-man' show but it is the duty of BJP president to run the government in tandem with PM Modi.

Live TV

Replying to a query that how does he manage to handle the double role of Home Minister and BJP president, Shah said that the BJP will get a new president in December. He added that the new president will run the party as per his abilities.