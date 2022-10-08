‘I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants’: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Vadodara(Gujarat): Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said "I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat. Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

अब ये लोग भगवान को भी बदनाम करने लगे हैं। ये सारी असुरी शक्तियाँ एक हो गईं हैं।



मैं एक बेहद धार्मिक आदमी हूँ। मेरा जन्म श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के दिन हुआ था। भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने मुझे एक काम देकर भेजा है - इन कंस की औलादों का सफ़ाया करना, जनता को इनसे मुक्ति दिलाना। pic.twitter.com/lBhQqNQWKx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2022

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.

Addressing the Tiranga Yatra at Vadodara on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said "We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Kejriwal's invocation of Lord Ram in the poll-bound state came against the backdrop of a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

(With PTI inputs)