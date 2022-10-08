NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

‘I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants’: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants’: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Vadodara(Gujarat): Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said "I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat. Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.

Also Read: 'Why does he HATE HINDUS...': BJP-AAP spar as Arvind Kejriwal visits poll-bound Gujarat

Addressing the Tiranga Yatra at Vadodara on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said "We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Kejriwal's invocation of Lord Ram in the poll-bound state came against the backdrop of a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Arvind Kejriwalarvind kejriwal in gujaratRajendra Pal GautamAam Aadmi PartyBJPGujarat elections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022