'I Can No Longer...': CR Kesavan, Great Grandson of C Rajagopalachari, Quits Congress - Read Letter

He wrote, "I am truly sad to say that for a while now, I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • C R Kesavan announced, on Thursday, that he has resigned from the Congress
  • He is the great grandson of the country’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari

'I Can No Longer...': CR Kesavan, Great Grandson of C Rajagopalachari, Quits Congress - Read Letter

New Delhi: C R Kesavan, Congress leader and the great-grandson of the country’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, announced his resignation from the party on Thursday morning (February 23). He shared his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on social media. In it, he listed the reasons for his departure from the party. He said that he doesn't identify with the party anymore which is why he "declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

He wrote, "I am truly sad to say that for a while now, I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the party symbolises, stands for, nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Bidding adieu to the grand old party, he said, "It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. There will be speculation of me going to another party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next."

"I earnestly thank the Party and Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization," Kesavan had written in the letter. 

