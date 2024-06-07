Lok Sabha 2024 Election Results: Election strategist Prashant Kishor admitted on Friday that his predictions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were incorrect. Kishor said in two separate interviews with the BBC and India Today that he accepts the inaccuracies in his pre-poll assessments. In an interview with India Today, he said, "Yes, I and other pollsters got it wrong. My prediction was more than 20% off. We are prepared to eat the humble pie." Kishor also stated that his predictions were incorrect in all four major seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Prashant Kishor claimed that even though his numbers were wrong, his direction was correct. However, in both interviews, Prashant stated that while their estimate was "hugely off," the BJP's vote share was nearly the same as the previous time.

Rebuking the allegations on him and other pollsters that they rigged the exit poll predictions to rig the stock market, "This is the only thing I object to. I had no motive to manipulate the election results."

"But we also stated that despite these facts, there is no widespread opposition to Modi. In the absence of organised opposition, the status quo is likely to be maintained.

"Yes, we made a mistake of sensing the status quo reflected in vote share as the seats as well," he added. In the BBC interview, he said that the Congress had a long way to go and that Modi remained India's most popular leader.

Key Predictions Made By Prashant Kishor Ahead Of June 4 Results

In recent months, poll strategist Prashant Kishor made numerous predictions regarding the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Number Of BJP Seats In 2024:

In an interview with NDTV, Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP would repeat its Lok Sabha performance in 2019, but would not win more than 370 seats on its own. He expected the BJP's vote total in this election to be similar to or slightly higher than its 303 in 2019.

No Major Outcry Against Modi Government:

During an interview with CNBC TV18, Kishor stated that there was no widespread hostility towards the incumbent BJP or clamour for a challenger. He stated that, while there may be disappointment and unfulfilled hopes, there will be no widespread outrage.

BJP's Stronghold In North and West India:

According to Kishor, the BJP has a stronghold in North and West India, home to approximately 325 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP's Performance In East And South India:

In the same Business Today interview, Kishor predicted that the BJP's vote share and seats in the East and South, which account for approximately 225 seats, would increase.



BJP's Overall Seat Count:

In an interview with Money Control, Kishor predicted that the BJP would win a similar number of seats if west and north India did not suffer material losses.