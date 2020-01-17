I have no interest in politics: Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi, denies to have to anyone in Congress

New Delhi: Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi on Friday (January 17) said that she has no interest in politics and also denied to have spoken to anyone in Congress.

When asked about reports that Congress could field her against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly seat, Asha Devi said, "I have no interest in politics. I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I only want justice for my daughter and the execution of the convicts."

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra also denied that there was no such proposal from the party to Asha Devi. Chopra told ANI, "I saw a media report that Asha Devi-mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim- will contest against Arvind Kejriwal on Congress ticket. There is nothing of that sort but she is welcome if she wants to join."

Live TV

Notably, the death-row convicts, who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am, will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

Nirbhaya`s mother expressed disappointment with the courts and government after the date of execution of her daughter`s rapists was postponed by a Delhi court.

She told the media persons, "I am disappointed with the courts, government and the whole system. I do not know if they [convicts] will be hanged or the date of their execution will be further extended."

She rued that the convicts got what they wished for, adding "I will not be satisfied until they are hanged."

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim was airlifted for medical treatment at a hospital in Singapore, but she had succumbed to injuries.