The health of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is improving gradually. According to the information, only 20 percent of Lalu's kidney is working. A team of doctors is keeping a watch on him. He believes that the danger is not over yet. Meanwhile, his elder son Tej Pratap made an emotional post on Twitter. He wrote that, "Papa, get well soon and please come home. You are everything. Lord, I am in your shelter, I will stay till my father comes home. I just want papa and nothing more. Neither politics nor anything else just my father and only papa..."

The 74-year-old former Chief Minister of Bihar was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday night. In a hospital in Patna, Lalu Prasad was initially treated for fractures at three places, including his shoulder. He had fallen in his house, due to which he suffered these fractures.

Earlier it was told that the health of the RJD President is improving continuously. He may soon be shifted from CCU to private ward. AIIMS doctors say that Lalu Yadav had suffered minor fractures in his shoulder and thigh, due to which he does not need any kind of surgery. Efforts will also be made to walk Lalu Yadav on his feet in three to four days.