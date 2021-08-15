हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

'I love Pakistan' balloons found in Punjab's Rupnagar, police spring into action

The balloons found in Punjab had Pakistani flags and 'I love Pakistan' imprinted on them. 

&#039;I love Pakistan&#039; balloons found in Punjab&#039;s Rupnagar, police spring into action
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: On the morning of the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday, balloons and flags of Pakistan were found in the fields of Sandoa village in the Rupnagar district of Punjab, ANI cited police as saying, The incident led to panic among the residents.

The balloons had Pakistani flags and 'I love Pakistan' imprinted on them, the news agency reported. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rupnagar Dr Akhil Chaudhary said it can be “activities of some miscreants”, adding that a probe is underway in the matter. 

“It looks like balloons came from the nearby place but we can't rule out other angles. A probe has been initiated,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during his address on the 75th Independence Day called an extreme vigil against Pakistan and warned "we will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous".

The CM further vowed to protect Punjab from "nefarious designs" of Pakistan and said, "We want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory". Talking about the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab, Singh noted that “Pakistan will not let go of any opportunity to take advantage of any of the state's vulnerabilities”. 

Furthermore, he underscored the need to ensure peace in the state to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people. CM Singh added his government would not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists.

"We will deal with them squarely. Any threat to Punjab would be a danger to our entire nation,” the CM said after unfurling the tricolour. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanPunjabIndia at 75Punjab Police75th Independence Day
Next
Story

India at 75: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for making India 'self-dependent'

Must Watch

PT8M3S

India@75: PM Modi expresses pain on issues like India-Pakistan partition, COVID, poverty in his speech