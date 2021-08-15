'I love Pakistan' balloons found in Punjab's Rupnagar, police spring into action

New Delhi: On the morning of the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday, balloons and flags of Pakistan were found in the fields of Sandoa village in the Rupnagar district of Punjab, ANI cited police as saying, The incident led to panic among the residents.

The balloons had Pakistani flags and 'I love Pakistan' imprinted on them, the news agency reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rupnagar Dr Akhil Chaudhary said it can be “activities of some miscreants”, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.

“It looks like balloons came from the nearby place but we can't rule out other angles. A probe has been initiated,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during his address on the 75th Independence Day called an extreme vigil against Pakistan and warned "we will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous".

The CM further vowed to protect Punjab from "nefarious designs" of Pakistan and said, "We want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory". Talking about the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab, Singh noted that “Pakistan will not let go of any opportunity to take advantage of any of the state's vulnerabilities”.

Furthermore, he underscored the need to ensure peace in the state to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people. CM Singh added his government would not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists.

"We will deal with them squarely. Any threat to Punjab would be a danger to our entire nation,” the CM said after unfurling the tricolour.

(With agency inputs)

