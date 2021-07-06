I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values: Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

On Tuesday (July 6), the Dalai Lama turned 86. The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has been living in India for more than six decades and on his birthday, he acknowledged how India's freedom and religious harmony have served him. Usually, thousands of people gather on his birthday to listen to him speak at his home in Dharamshala. But because of COVID, no grand scale celebration is happening this year.

In a virtual address from his residence in Dharamshala, the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change. "Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life, I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge," said the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso. "I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence)," he added.

"Now that it is my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends who have really shown love, respect and trust. I can assure you that I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Dalai Lama on his birthday.

Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

The Dalai Lama urged people to practice non-violence and be compassionate towards each other. "I am committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind - non-violence and compassion... On my birthday, this is my gift," he said.

(with Agency inputs)



