liquor ban

I stand against liquor, crime rate down in Bihar since prohibition: CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

I stand against liquor, crime rate down in Bihar since prohibition: CM Nitish Kumar
File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor."

"The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he said.

"At some places, other incidents have occurred, an incident of Naxals have been reported from one location. It is being probed. It is a different matter but the incidents of general crime have come down. I did also like to add that the crime rate has come down after the liquor ban," the Bihar CM added.

Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur.

Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

