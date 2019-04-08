I-T raids continue at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, security beefed up

BHOPAL: The Income Tax raids (IT) raids continued on Monday morning at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who is OSD to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

ANI reported that IT officials are still conducting searches at residences of Ashwin Sharma and Praveen Kakkar. Security has also been beefed up at the location of raids.

On Sunday, I-T officials from Delhi carried out raids at the residences of Praveen Kakkar in Indore and former advisor to Kamal Nath, R K Miglani, in Delhi. The raids were conducted at the residences Kakkar and Miglani on charges of alleged tax evasion. Sources said that I-T officials raided at least 50 locations at different places, including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi.

The pre-dawn raid at Kakkar's home was conducted by a 15-member team of I-T officials on Sunday and it is learnt that around Rs nine crore has been recovered by I-T officials from Kakkar's home so far.

Meanwhile, a heated argument broke out between CRPF and Madhya Pradesh Police officials on Sunday when I-T officials went to raid the home of Ashwin Sharma, who is a close aide of Praveen Kakkar. The heated argument between the two sides lasted for more than 30 minutes and it took place in front of the media. Ashwin Sharma is a businessman by profession.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the state government, saying what Mamata Banerjee did in West Bengal, the same is happening in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath's watch.

"I am surprised that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh instead of cooperating, he is trying to stop the Income Tax Department`s proceedings. What Mamata ji did in West Bengal, the same game is being played in MP," Chouhan said at a press conference.

Chouhan also accused Kamal Nath of trying to save the corrupt by stopping the proceedings of I-T Department.

"The Chief Minister is trying to stop the proceeding of the I-T Department when he should have supported this. I-T Dept is doing its work. CRPF soldiers were on duty. They were being stopped. MP Police clashed with CRPF. Is this not an attempt to save corrupts," Chouhan asked.

"It was alleged that the proceedings are taking place at the behest of BJP. Did the BJP keep the cash there? I have seen in media reports that cash is being recovered. Documents are found. Properties are unearthed," he added.

(with ANI inputs)