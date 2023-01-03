I used to confuse BRO with 'Bro', but after seeing their work, they're actually brothers: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he used to confuse BRO (Border Roads Organisation) with 'Bro' (Brother). Hailing the work done by the BRO in the border areas of India, Rajnath said, "I used to confuse BRO (Border Roads Organisation) with 'Bro' means brother but after seeing the work they are doing, they are actually brothers of our Armed forces and people." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh today to inaugurate multiple key infrastructural projects close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). His visit comes a month after the Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh and 27 other projects built across India, Rajnath said, "In this era of changing priorities & interests of the nations, any nation must keep itself empowered. India has always been against war. Our Armed forces are always ready to face any kind of situation & BRO is walking along with them."

"Today I am very happy to inaugurate three Telemedicine Nodes in Medical Inspection Rooms located at remote & difficult locations of Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Mizoram," Rajnath said.

"These nodes have been set up to provide prompt medical assistance in medical & surgical emergencies through telemedicine consultation, which will prove to be of great help to the healthcare needs of the local people," he further said.

"India has always been against war. India has neither started a war against any country nor captured an inch of land from any country but this should not be taken for granted," the Defence Minister said.

Singh inaugurated the 100-metre-long Siyom bridge over the river Siyom near Boleng in the Siang district, it is a strategically important bridge as it gives the military a strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the LAC. He also virtually inaugurated 27 projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

