Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot dead while delivering a speech. The identity of the assassin, whose bullet hit Shinzo in the chest, has been revealed. According to news agency sources, Tetsuya Yamagami, a 40-year-old man from the western Japanese city of Nara, told investigators he was unhappy with Shinzo. That's why he plotted to kill him. He fired with his own gun. The assailant did not even try to flee after the shooting.

Shinzo was speaking at a program in the city of Nara at 11:30 a.m. local time in Japan. The assailant fired at that time. Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, fell to the ground. He was admitted to the hospital in a bloody condition. The assassin was immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the loss of 'dear friend' Shinzo Abe. Modi declared a day of national mourning on Saturday over the death of the former Japanese prime minister. The Prime Minister announced this on Twitter after Shinzo's death.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter about Shinzo, "I am saddened by the death of my dear friend. There is no language of regret. He was an outstanding leader. Was an extraordinary administrator. He has sacrificed his life for Japan."