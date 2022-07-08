NewsIndia
SHINZO ABE

Shinzo Abe Dies: 'Dosti Atoot Rahe Hamari', performed Ganga Aarti with PM Modi at Varanasi- See RARE pics

Shinzo Abe shot dead: During 2012 to 2020, Shinjo Abe visited India three times while being the Prime Minister for the second time. He is the first Japanese Prime Minister who has made so many visits to India.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
  • After becoming Prime Minister for the first time in 2006, he visited India in 2007.
  • Shinzo Abe was the first Japanese prime minister to attend the Indian Republic Day parade as the chief guest.
  • In 2018, he invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his holiday home.

Trending Photos

Shinzo Abe Dies: 'Dosti Atoot Rahe Hamari', performed Ganga Aarti with PM Modi at Varanasi- See RARE pics

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot dead on Friday. A man opened fire on him while giving a speech at a rally in Nara town. Shinzo Abe has a strong relationship with India. He has visited India five times so far. He first came to India in 2006 when he was the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan. After becoming Prime Minister for the first time in 2006, he visited India in 2007. During 2012 to 2020, he visited India three more times while being the Prime Minister for the second time. He is the first Japanese Prime Minister who has made so many visits to India. Shinzo Abe was the first Japanese prime minister to attend the Indian Republic Day parade as the chief guest. In 2018, he invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his holiday home. PM Modi was the first foreign leader to visit Shinzo Abe's private bungalow. From this it can be understood that the friendship of both was not only as the Prime Ministers of the two countries, but also personally.

Check out selected photos from Shinzo Abe's visits to India

In 2007, Shinzo came to India for the first time as Prime Minister. He gave a speech in Parliament named 'Confluence of two seas'. This concept is now the cornerstone of Indo-Pacific relations and the strong ties between India and Japan. In the picture, Shinzo is accompanied by then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, PM Manmohan Singh and Vice President Hamid Ansari.

2007: With Hamid Ansari

After taking over as Prime Minister for the second time, on 26 January 2014, Shinzo Abe attended the 65th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. The picture features former President Pranab Mukherjee with Shinzo Abe.

With Pranab Mukherjee

This picture is from Shinzo Abe's third visit to India in 2015. Shinzo Abe met PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

With PM Modi

During his third visit to India, Shinzo Abe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Here he also performed the aarti with the plate of worship in his hand. This picture was a hallmark of the deep relationship between India Shinzo Abe and PM Modi.

Shinzo Abe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

After attending the Ganga Aarti, the two leaders spent some such informal moments together. Shinzo Abe was seen showing something to PM Modi in his phone.

PM Modi with Shinzo Abe

In September 2017, Shinzo Abe visited India for the fourth time. He had come to Gandhinagar in Gujarat to participate in the Indo-Japanese talks. PM Modi, who arrived at the airport to receive him, welcomed him with a hug.

He had come to Gandhinagar in Gujarat to participate in the Indo-Japanese talks. PM Modi, who arrived at the airport to receive him, welcomed him with a hug.

After leaving the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the roadshow with Shinzo Abe, breaking the official protocol.

At a Roadshow

Shinzo Abe and his wife Eki Abe arrive at the Sidi Sayed Mosque in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also with him here.

With PM Modi

During the Ahmedabad visit, Shinzo Abe and PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting the Sabarmati Ashram.

With PM Modi

When Indian Prime Ministers went to Tokyo and met

Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe visited India a total of 5 times, while being his Prime Minister, the Indian Prime Minister also visited Japan 5 times. First Manmohan Singh went to Japan in 2013, after that PM Modi visited Japan four times. See some pictures below...

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Shinzo Abe meet during the India-Japan Summit in Tokyo, Japan on 29 May 2013.

With PM Dr Manmohan Singh

In September 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan. After signing a deal here, both the leaders shake hands.

With PM Modi

During this visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ate tea cakes in Japanese customs at Omotesenke Tea Hut, a school in Japanese Tea Ceremony.

With PM Modi

PM Modi attends dinner at the official residence of the Japanese Prime Minister during his visit to Tokyo in October 2018.

At Dinner

On 12 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled with Shinzo Abe on the Shinkansen bullet train.

With PM Modi

Photograph from the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in 2018. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his private bungalow in Yamanashi. This was the first time Abe had invited a foreign leader to visit his holiday home.

With PM Modi

The G20 Leaders' Meeting was held in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. During the photo session, Shinzo Abe welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi like this.

With PM Modi

Shinzo Abeshinzo abe shot deadPM Modijapan shinzo abeshinzo abe news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?