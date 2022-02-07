I will not buy any property or do any business on my and my wife's name: Charanjit Singh Channi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (February 6, 2022) declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Gandhi made the announcement while addressing a virtual rally, where Sidhu hailed the party's decision to make Channi the state CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Channi thanked Gandhi and the entire party leadership for making him the CM face.

"I request with folded hands it is a big fight and work, which I cannot do alone. Neither I have money to fight this election nor have the courage. People will fight each battle and then it will be successful," said Channi.

Apparently aiming to counter the opposition attack following the Enforcement Directorate arresting his nephew, Channi accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of the bid to tarnish his image.

"I want to assure you that after today, I will not buy any property in my and my wife's name nor will I carry out any business," said Channi.

He asked people if they liked his work done during his 111-day stint as the CM, then they bring his party to return to power.

It is noteworthy that Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

