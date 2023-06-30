'I Will Not Resign': Manipur CM After High-Voltage Drama In Imphal Over His Resignation

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday stated that he will not be leaving the CM post. Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM announced that he won't be resigning in view of the widespread ethnic violence in the state. "At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister, Singh said in the Twitter post. PTI reported from sources that there were strong speculations in Imphal since morning that the chief minister was considering resigning from the post after fresh violence in the state on Thursday that killed three more people and injured 5 others.

Unconfirmed reports said that the CM had written a resignation letter but was convinced by his supporters to shred it. Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of youth wearing black shirts and women sat down in front of the CM’s residence demanding that Biren Singh should not quit.





cre Trending Stories

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

This comes after high-tension drama happened in Imphal after thousands of protesters blocked Manipur CM’'s convoy towards Raj Bhavan. However, after women leaders came out of his residence and told the crowd that the CM has assured them that he is not quitting, the mob slowly left from his residence.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Biren Govt Invokes ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule For Staff

Kshetrimayum Shanti, a women leader said, “At this crucial time, the Biren Singh government should stay strong and crack down on troublemakers.”.

The toll in exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district a day before, rose to three on Friday, with one more person dying of injuries in hospital, officials said.

Armed rioters had started unprovoked firing at Haraothel village on Thursday. The Army said security forces personnel “responded in a measured manner” to handle the situation, they said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Manipur's Moirang, To Meet 10-Like Minded Parties

Members of the community to which two of the rioters belonged collected their bodies on Thursday and took out a march to the CM’s residence here, they said.

The protesters, led by women, even challenged police to arrest them, and were also seen burning tyres in the middle of the road to stop police movement, the officials said.

As security personnel stopped them from marching to Singh’s residence, the marchers turned violent, forcing police to use tear gas shells and resort to lathicharge to scatter the mob.

More than 100 people have died in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.