topStoriesenglish2628816
NewsIndia
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Manipur's Moirang, To Meet 10-Like Minded Parties

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Manipur's Moirang and is interacting with the victims of violence and displaced people in relief camps

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Manipur's Moirang, To Meet 10-Like Minded Parties

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Manipur's Moirang and is interacting with the victims of violence and displaced people in relief camps, news agency ANI reported. He departed for Moirang, from Imphal, this morning. “Later, he will come back to Imphal and meet 10 party leaders who share similar views, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and members of civil society organisations,” Congress’ State President Keisham Meghachandra told ANI.

Gandhi will also meet civil society representatives and intellectuals in Imphal during the day, apart from visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur.

On Thursday, he had gone to relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the towns worst hit by the ethnic violence, which has troubled the northeastern state for the last two months.

Also Read: Highlights | Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Rahul Interacts With Members Of Civil Society Organisations

The trip witnessed high drama, as the local police halted his convoy of cars at Bishnupur, fearing the carcade may face assaults. Gandhi finally turned around and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad