Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Manipur's Moirang, To Meet 10-Like Minded Parties

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Manipur's Moirang and is interacting with the victims of violence and displaced people in relief camps, news agency ANI reported. He departed for Moirang, from Imphal, this morning. “Later, he will come back to Imphal and meet 10 party leaders who share similar views, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and members of civil society organisations,” Congress’ State President Keisham Meghachandra told ANI.

Gandhi will also meet civil society representatives and intellectuals in Imphal during the day, apart from visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur.

#WATCH | Manipur | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Moirang, from Imphal, this morning.



As per Congress' State President Keisham Meghachandra, he will visit the relief camps and meet the affected people there. Later, he will return to Imphal and meet 10 like-minded party… pic.twitter.com/VNMAbnh08B — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

On Thursday, he had gone to relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the towns worst hit by the ethnic violence, which has troubled the northeastern state for the last two months.

Also Read: Highlights | Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Rahul Interacts With Members Of Civil Society Organisations

The trip witnessed high drama, as the local police halted his convoy of cars at Bishnupur, fearing the carcade may face assaults. Gandhi finally turned around and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.