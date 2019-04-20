close

IAC Vikrant to be delivered by 2021, says Navy Chief

Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the aircraft carrier will be delivered to Navy by the year 2021.

Kochi: Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, on Saturday informed that India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, (IAC) Vikrant, will be delivered to Navy by 2021.

 

The Navy chief said, "India's first Indian aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant is undergoing outfitting at Kochi shipyard Ltd. This year of the latter half in the acceptance trials are in progress and sea acceptance trial of this will begin."

He further said that the aircraft carrier will be delivered to Navy by the year 2021.

''The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant is undergoing outfitting at Kochi shipyard Ltd. Its harbour acceptance trials are in progress and sea acceptance trial will commence in the later half of this year; It will be delivered to Navy by 2021,'''Admiral Lanba said.

 

INS Vikrant, also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1), is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India for the Navy.

